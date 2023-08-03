GARDEN CLUB AWARDS YARDS OF THE MONTH FOR JULY AND AUGUST

On behalf of the City of Chipley, Chipley Garden Club is pleased to announce the Yard of the Month for July and August 2023. This honor can be bestowed on any home or business within the city limits of Chipley for multiple reasons: Marked improvement, beautiful flowers, well maintained lawn and hard landscaping. The award also honors time devoted to making Chipley a nicer and more attractive place to live.

July’s Yard of the Month was awarded to the Merchant Family at 1385 South Boulevard.

August’s Yard of the Month was awarded to the Payne Family at 1245 Grace Avenue.

The winners will be recognized at the August Third Thursday meeting of the Washington County Chamber of Commerce and presented a Certificate of Appreciation.

If you notice grounds within the city limits of Chipley that you think is worthy of recognition or would like to learn more about Chipley Garden Club, please call Gweneth Collins, Club President, at 850-260-4049.