Garden Club at KMS

Growing Garden Skills at Kate Smith Elementary School

February is always a busy month for Chipley Garden Club – it’s the month members visit Kate Smith Elementary School to help the students prepare their entries for the Washington County 4-H Youth Fair.

Club members began last week by teaching forty 5th graders about Dried Floral Designs. This week they returned to lead sixty-seven 4th graders in making Dish Gardens. Everything the students needed for both activities was provided – instruction on basic design, containers, a large variety of dried materials which had been gathered by club members throughout the year, succulents, soil, charcoal – even little “critters” to embellish the dish gardens.

Next week, all the students’ entries will be moved to the Washington County Agricultural Center for judging. Also included will be the potted plants the 2nd graders have been caring for since the Fall and Live Floral Designs which are made at the last minute so they will be fresh.

Youth Chair Linda Pigott remarked, “Working with children is always so rewarding! The children love learning about gardening and it is our pleasure to share with them.”

Working with children is just one of the fun things Chipley Garden Club is involved in. If you would like more information, or would like to attend the next meeting, please contact President Gail Exum at 850-639-0950. We welcome visitors and new members at anytime.