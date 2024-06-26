Garden Club Activities For June

On behalf of the City of Chipley, Chipley Garden Club Yard of the Month Chair Dorothy Odom announced the choice for June – The Duce Home at 1383 Forrest Avenue. The certificate was presented during Thursday Night Lights on June 20th. This is a new build with new landscaping and sod and shows great promise for the future. If you have seen a home or business within the city limits that you would like to recommend for the Yard of the Month Award, please contact Dorothy Odom at 850-638-0358.

Even though it has been unbearably hot, the garden club has been hard at work. The Butterfly Team continues to weed, water, mulch, and place new plants in the Butterfly Garden at Falling Waters State Park. Butterfly Team working at Falling Waters – Cheryl McCall, Vice President Linda Pigott, Tina Langworthy, and Glenda Wilson, Butterfly/Wildflower Chair.

In honor of our veterans and military, our Blue Star Marker (located in front of the Florida Department of Transportation) was spruced up and decorated by the Veterans Committee and American flags were installed in the downtown pots for Memorial Day. Chairs Stacy & Mike Hansen were also busy over in Holmes County. According to Florida Federation of Garden Clubs Inc., the Bonifay Blue Star Marker’s location had been lost for several years. The Hansens were able to locate it and plans are being made to clean up the area and refresh the sign.

Chipley Garden Club meets the 1st Wednesday of each month from September through June at the Ag Center in Chipley. If you’re interested in learning more about the club and its activities, please contact President Gweneth Collins at 850-260-4049