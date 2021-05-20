Gag season starts June 1 in most Gulf state waters

Gag grouper will open for recreational harvest in most state Gulf of Mexico waters and all federal Gulf waters June 1, and will remain open through Dec. 31.

Franklin, Wakulla, Taylor and Jefferson counties opened April 1 and will remain open through June 30. These four counties will reopen Sept. 1 through Dec. 31. Monroe County follows the Atlantic state season and opened May 1.

Gulf state waters in Florida are from shore to 9 nautical miles. Federal waters begin where state waters end and extend to 200 nautical miles.

The minimum size limit for gag grouper is 24 inches total length and the daily bag limit is two fish per person within the four grouper per person aggregate limit.

If you plan to fish for gag grouper anywhere in Florida state or federal waters from a private recreational vessel, you must sign up as a State Reef Fish Angler (annual renewal is required). To learn more, visit MyFWC.com/SRFS. Sign up today at GoOutdoorsFlorida.com.

Learn more about grouper at MyFWC.com/Marine by clicking on “Recreational Regulations,” “Reef Fish” and “Groupers.”