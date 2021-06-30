FSA English Language Arts test results

Washington County is happy to report that the percentage of 3rd graders scoring three (3) or higher on the FSA English Language Arts test was above the state average and remained the same as 2019- the last time students were tested. Sixty percent (60%) of all Washington County School District’s third-graders scored at or above proficiency. In 2019, WCSD Third Grade ELA was 2% points above the state average. This year the district is 6% above the state average.

The district is pleased with the efforts of the students, parents, teachers, and leadership teams at both elementary schools as well as virtual schools. Through a difficult year with many changes, students rose to the challenge and demonstrated readiness for Fourth Grade.

All other FSA and FCAT scores will be released prior to July 30. Parents will be notified via School Messenger and the district website upon the release of all other scores. In addition, parents will be able to view their student’s scores in the parent portal and a hard copy of their student’s results will be sent home to all pupils at a later date. The Third Grade FSA ELA scores are currently in the FOCUS Parent Portal.