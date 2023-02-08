From Sheriff Kevin Crews Office

The Professional Cowboys Association held their annual Finals Rodeo this past weekend in Biloxi, MS. PCA hosts over 50 rodeos a year and is the largest association East of the Mississippi.

We are proud to announce the Washington County Sheriff’s Office “Toys for Kids” Rodeo was selected as “Rodeo of the Year” for the SECOND year in a row!! Included with this honor were several other prestigious awards including,

Larry Phillip’s Memorial Award Committee of the Year 2022

Overall Rodeo of the Year 2022

These recognitions are truly an honor and we are excited to be able to bring you another awesome rodeo coming September 2023!!!

THANK YOU to our Sponsors, Commissioners, Rodeo Fans and Contestants!!

Kevin Crews, Sheriff

Washington County