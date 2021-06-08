Free trees are available for residents in Bay, Calhoun, Franklin, Gadsden, Gulf, Holmes, Jackson, Liberty, and Washington.

For a resident to have a tree shipped to them, they will need to enter their address on the website (www.arborday.org/floridatrees) and go through the selection process (it only takes a few minutes). The online tool will pull up their address on google maps and help them select a planting location that maximizes energy savings. There is a limit of one tree per address and the available species are: black tupelo, tulip poplar, little gem magnolia, dahoon holly, and river birch.