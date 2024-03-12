Frederick L. Stryker Obit

Frederick L. Stryker, 92 of Cottondale, passed from this life on March 2, 2024 at his home.

Fred was born on August 21, 1931 in Williamsport, Pennsylvania to Harvey and Amelia (Breaker) Stryker. He served in both the United States Navy and United States Airforce, where he retired after a combined 24+ years of service as a Flight Engineer. He was of the Baptist faith.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Stryker; two sons: Frederick Stryker Jr. and Clifford Stryker.

He is survived by his three daughters: Diane Righteous of Chipley, Florida, Gail Reinhardt of Pennsylvania, Susan Cooper of Alford, Florida; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren.

Funeral service will be held 11AM Thursday, March 14, 2024 at Barrancas National Cemetery in Pensacola, Florida. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.