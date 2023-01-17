Franklin David Brogdon Obit

Franklin David Brogdon was born on February 15, 1944, in Bascom, Florida, to Phillip Brogdon and Clara Mae Tidwell Brogdon. He attended Kynesville School and graduated from Cottondale High School in 1962. He served as a woodlands firefighter with the Florida Forest Service for 40 years and then returned in 2009 to lead a burn team and teach “his boys” how to manage woodlands fries and become the men he was so proud of. He loved his family and friends, hunting and fishing, and the deer, hummingbirds, butterflies and flowers in his yard. He was a wonderful and loving husband, son, brother, father, grandfather, great- grandfather and friend. He attended Damascus Freewill Baptist Church since his childhood and his family was also part of Oak Grove Church in the Paramore community. He was a member of the Marianna Elks Lodge #1516 since 1988 and served as an officer for 10 years and as Exalted Ruler from 1999- 2000.

Frank was predeceased by his late wife, Janice Brogdon; three brothers, Barney Brogdon, J.P. Brogdon, and Herbert Brogdon; and granddaughter, Heather Brogdon.

He is survived by his wife, Lisa Brodgon; two brothers, Wilson Brogdon and Doug Brogdon and wife Sharon; his sisters, Lucy Nell Lewis and Betty Jo Slater; his children, Fran Brogdon and husband Phil, Dave Brogdon, Ashley Brogdon and Katelyn Grayson and husband Richie; a stepson, John deBrauwere; his grandchildren, Chase Brogdon and wife Brianna, Jesse Brogdon and wife Kristel, Bentley Herbert, Skyler Herbert, Kylie Grayson, and Riverlyn Hanlon; and great- grandchildren, Chloe Brogdon, Jordon- James Brogdon and Luca Brogdon; numerous cousins, nieces and nephew; and burn team members, especially Jacob Beam, Keith Kirkpatrick, Jacob Summers.

Services will be held 11 AM, Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at Damascus Freewill Baptist Church in Kynesville, Florida with Rev. Charles Johnson, Joey Brady and Bruce Smith officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Obert Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

The family will receive friends immediately after the service for a time of fellowship in the fellowship hall.