Frances Juanita Johns Obit

Frances Juanita Johns, age 92, of Fountain, FL went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 23, 2023. She was born on September 6, 1930 in Wausau, FL to the late Johnny Johnson and Frances (Walters) Johnson.

Juanita or “Nita” as her friends knew her has been a lifelong resident of this area and worked for her family company Caber Corp.

Along with her parents she is preceded in death by her loving husband of 71 years, Reverend Martin Eugene Johns, one infant son, two sons, Timmy Johns, Elton Johns, two brothers, Raymond Johnson, Robert Johnson. Survivors include two sons, Billy Johns and wife Lillian, Dennis Johns and wife Sherie, grandchildren, Robin Russ and husband Ronnie, Sherri Hawkins and husband Ronnie, Steven Johns and wife Shannon, Michael Gant and wife Amy, Kristin Ripley and husband Jimmy, Jason Johns and wife Alicia, Christopher Johns and wife Lindsey, 16 great grandchildren, 15 great great grandchildren, four brothers, Lawrence Johnson, Tom Johnson and wife Anita, Aaron Johnson and wife Dolores, Alton Johnson and wife Linda, two sisters, Thelma Shoulders and husband Wayne, Verna Johnson and husband Gray.

A Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at 2:00 P.M. at Gap Pond Cemetery.

