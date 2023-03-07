Frances “Cathy” Newman Obit

Frances Catherine “Cathy” Newman 78, of Pensacola, Florida passed from this life on March 4, 2023, at Baptist Health Care in Pensacola, Florida.

Cathy was born on April 9, 1944, in DeFuniak Springs, Florida to Peyton Andrews and Callie Davis. She has been a resident of the Florida Panhandle since 2006 coming from Fairfax County and was of the Baptist Faith.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Peyton Andrews and Callie Davis; son: Sean Newman.

She is survived by her loving husband: Edward George Newman of Pensacola, FL; son: Benjamin Paul Newman of Pensacola, FL.

Service will be held 12 PM Thursday, March 9, 2023, at New Hope Methodist Church in Vernon, Florida with Nedine Davis officiating. Interment will follow in the New Hope Methodist Church Cemetery. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends for visitation 11AM Thursday, March 9, 2023 at New Hope Methodist Church in Vernon, Florida.