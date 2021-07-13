On behalf of Superintendent Joseph Taylor and the members of the Washington County School Board, Florida Panhandle Technical College Director Larry Moore announces that FPTC has been ranked #1 in Florida for 2020 by “Best Colleges.”
FPTC also received this ranking in 2017.
Congratulations to the staff and students of FPTC for this distinction.
Link to article: https://www.bestcolleges.com/features/best-community-colleges-in-florida/
One Reply to “FPTC ranked #1 by Best Colleges”
Congratulation, to the Students and Staff at FPTC . Good Job !!! We are Proud of you.