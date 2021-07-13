FPTC ranked #1 by Best Colleges

On behalf of Superintendent Joseph Taylor and the members of the Washington County School Board, Florida Panhandle Technical College Director Larry Moore announces that FPTC has been ranked #1 in Florida for 2020 by “Best Colleges.”

FPTC also received this ranking in 2017.

Congratulations to the staff and students of FPTC for this distinction.

Link to article: https://www.bestcolleges.com/features/best-community-colleges-in-florida/