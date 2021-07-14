FPTC nursing graduates

Florida Panhandle Technical College held a graduation ceremony for practical nursing students on Tuesday, July 13, at Shiloh Baptist Church in Chipley.
Guests were welcomed by FPTC Director Larry Moore, and led in the Pledge of Allegiance by student Allie Dubois. Class Chaplain Kiera Garrett offered “Words of Encouragement.” Superintendent Joseph Taylor gave the “Superintendent Address” and Class Historian Alisa Dilmore was the student speaker. Shirley Morris, MSN, RN (program director) presented awards. Certificates were presented by: Supt. Taylor, Director Moore, and FPTC Asst. Director Bryan Lee. LPN Instructor Katherine Lawlor, RN, BSN conducted the Pinning Ceremony “Shout Out.” Graduates participated in the “Candle Lighting Ceremony” and Shirley Morris led the Practical Nursing Pledge.
Members of the graduating class included:
Heather Anderson
Jami Baker
Skyler Bristow
Otisha Britt – Treasurer
Malacie Campbell
Alisa Dilmore – Historian
Allison Dubois – Secretary
Kiera Garrett – Chaplain
Robert Holmes
Alyssa Horne
Lorraina Nava – Vice President
Takiyah Russ – President
Christina Sanabria-Allen – Treasurer
Jordan Smith
Bradley Vickery