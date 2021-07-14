FPTC nursing graduates

Florida Panhandle Technical College held a graduation ceremony for practical nursing students on Tuesday, July 13, at Shiloh Baptist Church in Chipley.

Guests were welcomed by FPTC Director Larry Moore, and led in the Pledge of Allegiance by student Allie Dubois. Class Chaplain Kiera Garrett offered “Words of Encouragement.” Superintendent Joseph Taylor gave the “Superintendent Address” and Class Historian Alisa Dilmore was the student speaker. Shirley Morris, MSN, RN (program director) presented awards. Certificates were presented by: Supt. Taylor, Director Moore, and FPTC Asst. Director Bryan Lee. LPN Instructor Katherine Lawlor, RN, BSN conducted the Pinning Ceremony “Shout Out.” Graduates participated in the “Candle Lighting Ceremony” and Shirley Morris led the Practical Nursing Pledge.

Members of the graduating class included:

Heather Anderson

Jami Baker

Skyler Bristow

Otisha Britt – Treasurer

Malacie Campbell

Alisa Dilmore – Historian

Allison Dubois – Secretary

Kiera Garrett – Chaplain

Robert Holmes

Alyssa Horne

Lorraina Nava – Vice President

Takiyah Russ – President

Christina Sanabria-Allen – Treasurer

Jordan Smith

Bradley Vickery