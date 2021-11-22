Foxworth Obit

She was born in Palatka, Florida on October 13, 1966 to JR Foxworth and Betty (Tharp) Foxworth. Leslie worked at the Bingo Hall in Chipley. She loved to fish and work on her flowers.

She is preceded in death by her Father; JR Foxworth and her son; Chad Foxworth. Leslie is survived by her mother; Betty Foxworth, her step-dad; Roy Gene Foxworth, her step-mother; Ruby Foxworth, 2 sisters; Dottie Davis and her husband Royce and Bettie Jo Rhoden, 2 brothers; James Alrie Foxworth and wife Tonya, Calvin W. Foxworth; Kendra, caring mother of Leslie’s 4 grandchildren; Gracelyn Foxworth, Kevin Foxworth, Lincoln Foxworth, Lucy Foxworth, several nieces, nephews, and friends. One very special person and friend; Miss Thelma DeVita.

Funeral service will be held 11:00AM, Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at Brown Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Mark Blaylock officiating. Interment will follow in the Rock Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held 1 hour prior to the service.

Brown Funeral Home & Blue Lake Crematory of Chipley, FL is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net