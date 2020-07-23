Formby obit

Jacob Lamar Formby, age 28, of Chipley, FL, passed from this life on July 15, 2020 in Denver, CO.

Jacob was born on November 28, 1991 in Marianna to Lamar and Karen Barrentine Formby. He was born and raised in the panhandle and attended Chipley High School.

He is survived by his parents: Lamar and Karen Formby of Chipley; son Jace Formby of Graceville; paternal grandmother, Jeanette Formby of Chipley; maternal grandmother, Diana Barrentine of Chipley; brothers: Joshua and Job Formby, both of Chipley.

A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 25, at Blue Lake Baptist Cemetery in Chipley with Rev. Scott Turbeville officiating, and Obert Funeral Home of Chipley directing.