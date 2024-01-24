Florida Power & Light’s $100K in grants amplifies the impact of 13 nonprofits across Bay, Washington, Holmes and Gadsden Counties

Pensacola, Fla. — Consider the variety of needs in our community: food, clothing and care for those facing homelessness, STEM and mentoring programs to spark brighter lives for children and teens, beds for children who sleep on the floor, marine and wildlife conservation and education programs.

These are among the many community needs FPL is honored to be able to support through $104,000 grants to 13 nonprofits in Bay, Washington, Holmes and Gadsden counties in Northwest Florida.

NextEra Energy Foundation, a charitable arm of FPL’s parent company, awarded the grants to Northwest Florida nonprofits each quarter through 2023, with the last ones announced in December. The money will support their programs well into 2024. Foundation grants are focused on education, food insecurity, senior citizen support and child advocacy, as well as grants focused on environmental conservation and education to help protect our natural resources.

“At FPL, we are honored to support these remarkable nonprofits that lend a hand to lift up those in need,” said J.T. Young, FPL Northwest Florida VP and general manager. “Our commitment to playing an active role in our communities is unwavering as we support the invaluable missions of these important organizations. Together, we strive to strengthen and improve the quality of life and environment in our communities, making them even better places to live, work and raise a family.”

With homelessness on the rise, FPL provided Family Service Agency of Bay County a grant for its Homeless Outreach Program, which provides a variety of services for the health and human needs of the those who are homeless and families who face income and resource challenges. In 2024, the agency intends to serve over 8,000 individuals by assisting them with a means of shelter, food, employment, and transportation.

“We are thankful to receive the FPL foundation grant. These funds will help us provide much needed food to our homeless and help improve their lives overall. Providing food, transportation and support for other needs, helps make it possible for those who are struggling to work toward becoming self-sufficient,” said Susan Bravo, executive director, Family Service Agency of Bay County Inc.

FPL awarded St. Andrew Bay Watch a foundation grant for its Grasses to Classes program, which plants grasses to help erosion and pollution and plants seeds to foster the next generation of watershed stewards, Christina Cantrell, St. Andrew Bay Watch director pointed out.

“Kids really want to help the environment; they want to be a part of something bigger than the classroom. This is why the program is so important, we are nurturing the next generation of watershed stewards through hands on outdoor educational opportunities,” Cantrell said. “We have so many schools that want to participate in the program, however, it is our hardest program to find funding for, often leaving us to cancel programs and put schools on hold. That’s why community grants like the FPL foundation grant are so every important to us. It’s folks like the FPL team who help us make a difference.”

Some of the organizations awarded grants across Escambia, Santa Rosa, Okaloosa and Walton counties:

Bay County

Arc of the Bay Adult Day Training — Culinary Institute scholarships

Family Service Agency Homeless Outreach Program

St. Andrews Christian Care Center Inc. — feeding and clothing program

Gulf World Marine Institute – sea turtle rehabilitation facility enhancements

St. Andrews Bay Watch — Grasses for Classes

Bay County Education Foundation — teacher grant

Washington County

Washington County COA — home-delivered meals

Art of Manhood Youth Career and Academic Excellence Program

Florida Learns Foundation

Holmes County

Holmes County Education Foundation — teacher grant

Jackson County

Jackson County Education Foundation — teacher grant

Gadsden County

St. Francis Wildlife Association — wildlife hospital support

NWFL

Air & Water Management Coastal Plains chapter — scholarships to develop next generation of environmental professionals

Florida Power & Light Company

As America’s largest electric utility, Florida Power & Light Company serves more customers and sells more power than any other utility, providing clean, affordable, reliable electricity to approximately 5.8 million accounts, or more than 12 million people. FPL operates one of the most fuel efficient and cleanest power generation fleets in the U.S. and in 2022 won the ReliabilityOne® National Reliability Award for the seventh time in the last eight years. The company was also recognized by Escalent in 2022 as one of the most trusted U.S. electric utilities for the ninth consecutive year. FPL is a subsidiary of Juno Beach, Florida-based NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE), a clean energy company widely recognized for its efforts in sustainability, corporate responsibility, ethics and compliance, and diversity. NextEra Energy is ranked No. 1 in the electric and gas utilities industry in Fortune’s 2023 list of “World’s Most Admired Companies” and recognized on Fortune’s 2021 list of companies that “Change the World.” NextEra Energy is also the parent company of NextEra Energy Resources, LLC, which, together with its affiliated entities, is the world’s largest generator of renewable energy from the wind and sun and a world leader in battery storage. For more information about NextEra Energy companies, visit these websites: www.NextEraEnergy.com, www.FPL.com, www.NextEraEnergyResources.com.