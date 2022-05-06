On May 5th 2022, The Florida Panhandle Technical College, held their 2022 graduation ceremony at Shiloh Baptist Church in Chipley, Florida. The event started at 6:00pm, but the Graduates and their families started arriving at 5:00. There was 62 Graduates that participated in the ceremony . The excitement and pride, from the graduates and their families, could be felt in the air. I was glad to attend this graduation ceremony and left feeling inspired to continue my education at The Votech (FPTC).

Amber