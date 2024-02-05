Fl TaxWatch

Congratulations to Roulhac Middle School Principal Nancy Holley for receiving the Florida TaxWatch 2024 Principal Leadership Award. This award recognizes educational leaders who have a transitional impact on their students.

Florida TaxWatch, an independent, nonpartisan, nonprofit government, and taxpayer research institute, organizes its annual Principal Leadership Awards (PLA). Established in 2013, the prestigious award is given to nine different principals across the state in schools with a large population of at-risk students who have outperformed other schools with similar demographics through the meaningful impact they have made on the students they serve.

Florida TaxWatch selects its PLA winners through weighted data collected from the Department of Education.

The only program of its kind in the nation, the PLA selects three principals each from Elementary, Middle, and High Schools, whose leadership skills have made a difference not only in the lives of their students but in their communities as well. Principal Holley is one of only three middle school principals honored statewide with the award.

As part of her award, Mrs. Holley will be recognized at the official PLA award ceremony in Winter Park in April 2024. She will also receive a $1,000 cash prize, a plaque for her school, and perhaps most exciting of all, she had the opportunity to nominate Roulhac Middle School 7th grade student Breeana Kopinski to receive a two-year Academic A+ Challenge Match Scholarship.