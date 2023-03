Holy Week will be April 3, thru April 7, 2023 at the First Methodist Church of Chipley, guest pasters are:

Monday, April 3 Rev. Ted Land, First Presbyterian Church of Chipley

Tuesday, April 4 Rev. Rick Gillian, First Methodist Church of Chipley

Wednesday, April 5 Rev. Mike Orr, First Baptist Chipley

Thursday, April 6 Rev. Barbara Lee, All Things New Worship Center

Friday, April 7 Rev. Benjamin Sutton, New Prospect Baptist Church