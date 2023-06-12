First Methodist Church of Chipley Family Celebration

On June 10th 2023 the First Methodist Church of Chipley, held a Family Celebration, everyone was invited to Free food, games, bounce house, and pony rides.

Face Painting by Margaret Green, church members Donna Laney and Pat Dickson were dressed in Bible period costumes and accompanied Terrie Daughtry while she talked about the adventures of Bennie Frank after his rescue. Live music was provided by Tammy and Wesley King, Lewis Kathman, Marcia Gillian, Steve Hatcher, and Connie Poppy.