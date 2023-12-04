As you make your holiday plans, First Baptist Chipley would like to invite you and your family to the Christmas presentation, “As You Were…Christmas 1942,” scheduled for Friday, December 8th at 7 PM and Sunday, December 10th at 6 PM. Transport yourself back to the year 1942, where a family experiences the heartwarming surprise of their son returning from World War II, just in time for Christmas. As he reconnects with his younger siblings and the rest of his family, they share in laughter and stories from his travels. Amidst the reunion, the real meaning of Christmas and the story of our Savior, Jesus Christ, are shared. This event is open to the entire community, and admission is free. We look forward to celebrating Christmas with you! For more information about the event or First Baptist, you can visit our website at firstbaptistchipley.com or call (850) 638-1830.