On Tuesday, 05-14-2024, the City of Chipley and the Chipley Fire Department in keeping with tradition pushed the new Engine 2 into its bay, with help from members of the community.

Fire Chief Hunter Aycock

Dedicated Volunteer Firefighters

Wesley Adams, Phillip Adams, Mathew Cook, Kenneth Rustin, Bradley Adams, Gary Hall Jr., Wendell Webb, Jason Gavaller, John Kilgore, Sawyer Wilson, Adam Bass, Chase Aycock, Tyler Pickens, James Cook, Jerad Wilcox, Donald Finch, Steve Ostrowski.