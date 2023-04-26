Feitsma Obit

David Feitsma Jr., age 83 of Chipley, FL passed from this life on April 25, 2023 at his home. He was born on July 10, 1939 in Cedar Knowles, NJ to the late David Feitsma Sr. and Lillian (DeBlock) Feitsma.

David was Presbyterian by faith. He worked as a long distance truck driver and was a dairy farmer.

He is preceded in death by his parents, one sister, Leona Hendershot. Survivors include, loving wife of 55 years, LaMerle Feitsma of Chipley, FL, two sons, David Feitsma and wife Cricket of DeFuniak Springs, FL, Orrie Joe Feitsma and wife Meredith of Orlando, FL, two daughters, Dawn Shovestull and husband John of Leesburg, FL, Tina Swanson and husband Jonathan of Lake Wales, FL, one brother, Orrie Feitsma of San Diego, CA. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Thomas Feitsma, Zachary Swanson and wife Trishay, Lilli Feitsma, Elise Feitsma, AJ Swanson, Aubrey Feitsma, Mason Feitsma, Katherine Swanson, Mike Shovestull and wife Vita, Chris Shovestull and wife Dominique, two great grandchildren, Ivy Shovestull, Ava Shovestull and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at the First Presbyterian Church of Chipley. Visitation will begin at 3:00 P.M. with Funeral Service to follow at 4:00 P.M. Reverend Doug Hogg will be officiating. Memorialization will follow by cremation with Brown Funeral Home & Blue Lake Crematory of Chipley, FL in charge of arrangements.

