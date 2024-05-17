Faye Wise Peel Obit

Faye Wise Peel, age 71, of Chipley, FL went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, surrounded by her family who she loved dearly. Faye was born on February 24, 1953 at the Chipley Hospital to the late Ambers O. Wise and Blanch (Hayslip) Wise.

She is preceded in death by her Father Amburse Wise, Mother Blanch Wise (Shouppe), 1 sister Joyce Kent and 1 brother Tommy Wise.

She is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, James Ray Peel. Daughter Christy Peel West. Son Geoffrey Allen Peel (Lisa) of Chipley, FL . 6 Granddaughters Hannah and Haddan West (Chipley, FL ); Haleigh Watson (Fayetteville, GA); Taylor Jenkins, Kayeden and Kayesen Birge . 2 Grandsons Aarron Jimenez (Atlanta, GA), and Keleden Birge . 2 Great granddaughters Aubry West and Kynlinn Peacock. 3 Great grandsons Kingston, Kaii, and Kaleo. 1 Brother Butch Wise of Cottondale, FL , 2 sisters Betty Wedenfeller of Jacksonville, FL and Edna Wise of Cottondale, FL. A great number of nieces and nephews as well as great nieces and nephews. Many dear friends that were more like family, and a work family she was so proud to be a part of at West Florida Electric.

She loved God and her family and was loved by all who knew her. She fought a hard 21-year battle with GIST cancer before it took her. She met every trial with grace and poise, even in her hardest most painful times she would always say “I’m fine.” She will be missed by all who loved and knew her.

Funeral Services will be held on Sunday, May 19, 2024 at Piney Grove Free Will Baptist Church in Chipley, FL. The family will receive friends for visitation starting at 1:00 P.M. Funeral Service will follow at 3:00 P.M. with Reverend Jeremy Craft Officiating. Interment will be held at the Piney Grove Cemetery.

Brown Funeral Home & Blue Lake Crematory of Chipley, FL is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net