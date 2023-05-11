Farmers Market Up and Running

CHIPLEY FARMERS MARKET OPEN FOR BUSINESS

It’s Spring and with the season comes the official “opening” of our Farmers Market. The market is located at the train depot pavilion at 685 7th Street between Highway 90 and the Amtrak Station. The Washington County History Museum shares the same location.

The market will be open Tuesdays and Thursday from 10AM until 2PM and on Saturdays from 8AM until Noon. It will be jam packed full of fresh, locally grown, produce – all kinds of vegetables and fruits, homemade jams and jellies, fresh baked bread, shelled nuts, local honey, plants for your yard and your home, and arts/crafts. We accept Farmers Market Vouchers for WIC and Senior Citizens.

Barry Lunsford, Market Contact, says, “If you can grow it or you make it, we invited you to join us!” If you would like to be a part of this “growing” event, please contact Barry at 850-326-1900.