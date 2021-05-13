Fann sends letter to Maricopa Board of Supervisors

Karen Fann, Arizona State Senate President, sent a letter on Wednesday, May 12, to Maricopa County Board of Supervisors asking for “assistance and cooperation in the resolution of three serious issues that have arisen in the course of the Senate’s ongoing audit of the returns of the November 3, 2020 general election in Maricopa County.”

The three areas of concern included:

Ongoing Non-Compliance with the Legislative Subpoenas

Chain of Custody and Ballot Organization Anomalies

Deleted Databases

To see a copy of the letter Click Here