Explosives Located; One in custody

(Washington County, FL; June 8, 2022)-A suspicious person observed by deputies leads to felony charges earlier this morning.

On June 8th, Deputies with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office patrolling the Greenhead area observed a white male in a construction work zone behaving suspiciously. As deputies make contact with the subject identified as, 28-year-old, Dominic Longo of Vernon, a narcotic smoking device is located in his left hand. Consent was gained for deputies to search a backpack that was in Longo’s possession.

Items found inside the backpack resulted in Longo’s arrest and the following criminal charges: possession of explosives, possession of a weapon by convicted felon and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Longo was booked into the Washington County Jail on these charges.

