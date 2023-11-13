Everett “Chuck” Hanyo Obit

Everett “Chuck” Hanyo was born in New Kensington, PA. At 18 he joined the Air Force and was stationed at Gabreski AF base where he met and married Annabelle Gallo at the base chapel in 1960. He was then stationed at Otis Airforce One under JFK. Upon his discharge they lived in Southampton Town, NY where he studied and received his LPN in Emergency Nursing, he worked at Southampton hospital for 23 years. In 1990 they moved to Bonifay, FL and ran an antique shop, then they relocated and retired to Chipley.

He is survived by his wife: Annabelle Hanyo; children: Karl and Machelle; his 5 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

Memorialization by cremation with Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida in charge of arrangements.