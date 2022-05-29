Eve Jewel Whitehead Obit

Eva was born on September 16, 1931, in Jackson County, Florida to Allen David Hargrove Sr. and Eula Mae Sapp. Eva was a lifelong resident of the Florida Panhandle and was a member of Cottondale First Assembly of God in Cottondale, Florida. She will be greatly missed by all her family and friend.

She is preceded in death by her parents: Allen and Eula Hargrove; husband: L.V. Whitehead; sons: Harvey Allen Whitehead; brothers: Roy Hargrove, Jimmy Ray Hargrove, Allen David Hargrove Sr., James Richard Hargrove; sisters: Agnus Dykes, Shirley Gainey; grandson: Jonathan Adkison.

She is survived by her sons: Donnell Whitehead (Edna) of Cottondale, FL, Charles Whitehead (Loretta) of Cottondale, FL, Larry Whitehead of Cottondale, FL, Lonnie Whitehead (Tracie) of Chipley, FL; daughter: Linda Whitehead of Cottondale, FL, Brenda Watson (JW) of Cottondale, FL, Joyce Adkison (Jimmy) of Vancleave, MS; brothers: Alton Hargrove of Tallahassee, FL; sisters: Frances Tindell of Marianna, FL, Margie Greenman of Sneads, FL, Myrl Armstrong of Graceville, FL; 13 grandchildren; 28 great grandchildren; 6 great- great-grandchildren.

Funeral service will be held 11 AM Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at Cottondale First Assembly of God in Cottondale, FL with Pastor Chris Franklin officiating. Interment will follow In Cottondale Assembly of God Cemetery. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends for visitation one hour prior to the service at the church.