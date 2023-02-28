Eugene Rackard Obit

Eugene Rackard, age 63, of Chipley, Fl passed from this life on Tuesday, February 21, 2023. He was born on October 4, 1959 in Atmore, AL to the late Edgar Rackard and Ruthie Mae (McGhee) Rackard.

Eugene worked for 38 years with AT&T and was proud tribal member of the Poarch Band of Creek Indians. He enjoyed spending time with his loving wife (Karen) of 44 years and spending time with his grandchildren, and rarely missed a day of at least one episode of Gunsmoke. Eugene was a quiet man, until you got him talking, then he enjoyed learning about that person and also sharing the wonderful stories of his life.

He is preceded in death by his parents and a brother Lonnie Rackard.

Survivors include his wife, Karen. Two children Jonathan Rackard (Rachel) of Tuscaloosa, AL and Amy Rackard of Bonifay, FL. Sisters Hazel Rolin (Ardis), Ruby Hawkins (Jerry), Dorothy Mcghee, Mary Codes (Gary), and Glenda Carlton. 4 loving grandchildren Kaitlyn Hildebrand, Christian Hildebrand, Cassie Hildebrand and Peyton Rackard. Along with 16 nephews and 9 nieces

Pallbearers include, Peyton Rackard, Christian Hildebrand, Kendall Mcghee, Chet Mcghee, Bill Walker and Ben Lee.

Funeral Services will be held on Monday, February 27, 2023 at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home in Atmore, AL. Interment will follow at the New Home Indian Cemetery in Poarch, AL. Services will be officiated by Elder Gary Cordes and Rev. Marshall Wall.

Brown Funeral Home & Blue Lake Crematory of Chipley, FL along with Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home of Atmore, AL is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net