Eugene “Gene” Maule Obit

Eugene “Gene” Maule went home to be with the Lord on September 16, 2022, at his residence surrounded by his loving family.

Gene was born on September 13, 1934, in Meyer Township Menominee, Michigan to Eugene Maule Sr. and Mary Hlay. Gene served his country in the United States Navy for 21 years where he retired. He was of the Baptist faith and was a church member of Altha First Baptist and had been a long-time member of Shiloh Baptist Church in Chipley, Florida. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Patricia Ann Maule of Altha, FL; sister: Phyllis Urkallis of Wisconsin.

A celebration of life will be held 1 PM Saturday, September 24,2022 at Shiloh Baptist Church in Chipley, Florida with Rev. Gary Wiggins, Rev. Brandon Witt and Rev. Tim Brigham officiating. Obert Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.