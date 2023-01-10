Eugene F. Downey Obit

Eugene F. Downey, 92 of Altha, passed from this life on January 6, 2023 at Jackson Hospital in Marianna, Florida.

Eugene was born June 9, 1930 in Elizabeth, New Jersey to Wiliam and Carmella Santamaria Downey. Eugene earned his Master’s Degree and worked as a Biochemist. He served in the United States Navy. He will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his parents; beloved wife: Reble Downey; son: Eugene Downey II.

He is survived by his son: Ralph Lucas (Betty) of Clovis, California; daughters: Patricia Ann Harrell (Doug) of Blountstown, Florida, Sherry Lucas of Clearwater, Florida, Ellen Guzman of Altha, Florida; eight grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida in charge of arrangements.