Eugene Anderson Obit

Eugene Mac Anderson, 70 of Ebro, passed from this life on May 14, 2022 in Panama City, Florida.

Eugene was born on August 9, 1951 in Panama City, Florida to Cecil and Nellie Joyner Anderson. A lifelong resident of the Florida Panhandle, Eugene served his country in the United States Army and the Florida National Guard for 41 years, 6 months, and 10 days where he retired as E-7 Sergeant First Class. His senior leadership with the Florida National Guard’s Charlie Company, 3rd Battalion, 124th Infantry Division, was crucial during the early stages of the Iraq War, as his company helped provide security forces for the first patriot battery to make it into Baghdad, Iraq. His heroism helped garner numerous accolades and medals including the Bronze Star, Army Achievement Medal (2), National Defense Service Medal (2), Global War on Terroism Expeditionary Medal, and the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, among many others. Eugene’s Military legacy was inspired by his father, Cecil, who was a World War II Veteran, which in turn led to his grandchildren, Garrett and Gavin, to follow his path also and join the United States Army. His generosity and selflessness extended well beyond his service in the military, as he often helped others who were less fortunate or in need with his time and finances. Eugene enjoyed traveling after his retirement in 2011 and loved to share the stories and experiences with those he loved dearly, his children and grandchildren. He held a unique interest in history, especially historical coins and vintage stamps. He will be sorely missed.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Cecil and Nellie Joyner Anderson; beloved wife of 25 years: Helen Elaine Anderson: sister: Joyce Atkins.

He is survived by his children: Jenny Anderson Lewis of Inlet Beach, Florida, Eugene Scott Anderson (Korrina Ruckman Holley) of Fountain, Florida, Nathan Anderson (Stacie) of Lynn Haven, Florida, Josh Anderson (fiance Michele Dobbins) of Pensacola, Florida; brothers: Michael Anderson of Ebro, Florida, Danny Gerald Anderson (Brenda) of Ebro, Florida; sister: Connie Anderson Harmon of Panama City, Florida; grandchildren: Makayla Elaine Lewis, John William Lewis, Garrett Scott Anderson, Gavin Alexander Anderson, and Brent Nathaniel Anderson.

Funeral service will be held 11AM Saturday, May 21, 2022 at Wausau Assembly of God Church in Wausau, Florida with Bro. Michael Evans officiating. Interment will follow in Gunlock Cemetery in Ebro, Florida with full Military Honors. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends for visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Flowers are accepted or donations may be made in his honor to the Wounded Warrior Project (woundedwarriorproject.org), St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (stjude.org), or to the Shriner’s Hospital for Children (donate.lovetotherescue.org).