Ernestine Leavins Baker Obit

Ernestine Leavins Baker, 86 of Chipley, Florida, went home to be with the Lord on April 3, 2024 at Ascension Sacred Heart Bay in Panama City, Florida surrounded by her loving family.

Ernestine was born on January 4, 1938 in Washington County, Florida to Richard and Katie Rebecca (Hall) Leavins. A lifelong resident of the Florida Panhandle, Ernestine was a member of Blue Lake Baptist Church in Chipley, Florida. The church held a special place in her heart as it is the place she met the love her life, W.H. “Burger” Baker, while singing in the choir. Ernestine loved working in her yard, tending to her flowers, and quilting. She will be sorely missed by those who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Richard and Katie Leavins; beloved husband: W.H. “Burger” Baker; her siblings: James Hoover Leavins, Hannah Mae “Dot” Leavins Davis, William “Bill” Harvey Leavins, Ernest Gene “Buck” Leavins, Elson Wilson Leavins, Margie Evelyn Leavins Sapp, Henry Richard “Ben” Leavins, Bobby Lee Leavins.

She is survived by her son: Ricky Baker and wife Carol of Ashford, Alabama; two daughters: Becky Little and husband Don of Clayton, Alabama, Jo Anne Baker of Chipley, Florida; brother: Charles Leavins and wife Judy of Tacoma, Washington; two sisters: Hazel Faust and husband Wayne of Mobile, Alabama, Edna Ruth Anderson of Chipley, Florida; grandchildren: Tyler Baker and fiancé Courtney Lynn of Suwanee, Georgia, Peyton Baker and fiancé Destiny Jones of Ashford, Alabama; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and loved ones.

Funeral service will be held 3PM Saturday, April 6, 2024 at Obert Funeral Home in Chipley, Florida with Pastor Shane Obert officiating. Interment will follow in Blue Lake Baptist Church Cemetery. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends for visitation from 2-3PM Saturday, April 6, 2024 at Obert Funeral Home, 731 Kirkland Road, Chipley, Florida.