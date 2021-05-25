Employment numbers for April

Marianna, FL – The preliminary employment numbers released by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) show an unemployment rate of 5.0% in April 2021 for the 5-county region served by CareerSource Chipola (CSC). While this reflects a slight increase of 0.1% since March, it is also indicative of a significant increase in the area’s labor force over the last year as COVID-19 pandemic recovery continues.

“This most recent labor force report continues to prove we are moving forward from the impacts of the pandemic,” says CSC Executive Director Richard Williams. “Over the last year, we’ve had significant gains in both our labor force and the number of people actually employed.” The local unemployment rate for the area as a whole is down 3.0% from April 2020, as both the labor pool and number of individuals returning to work continue to rebound.

When compared to this time last year, the CSC region shows an increase of 3,541 individuals available for work, 4,557 that have entered employment, and 1,016 fewer unemployed. “The fact that we have had more growth in employment than the size of the available labor pool is being felt by our employers in the region and we are working hard to help our employers meet their labor needs,” states Williams.

According to Employ Florida, the statewide jobs database, there are currently 681 positions available in the CareerSource Chipola region.

Individuals and employers can contact CareerSource Chipola for assistance by calling 850-633-4419.

Employment data is released monthly by DEO and is not yet seasonally adjusted.

CareerSource Chipola is a non-profit corporation providing job skill training and employment services in Calhoun, Holmes, Jackson, Liberty and Washington Counties. CSC works with multiple education facilities as well as state and local agencies to help our residents obtain and maintain employment as well as working with employers to help them find the workforce they need. The majority of CSC board members must come from the private sector.