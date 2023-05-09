Employee of the Quarter Named at Jackson Hospital

Josh Jablonski, RN, Named Jackson Hospital’s Employee of the Quarter

May 9, 2023- Marianna, FL – Josh Jablonski is named Jackson Hospital’s Employee of the Quarter. Josh has been a part of the Jackson Hospital family for almost six years.

Josh was chosen for assisting a patient visiting the area from England who was brought to the Emergency Department by EMS. Josh stepped up to transport the patient back to his hotel as the patient had no means of transportation.

Brooke Donaldson, CEO of Jackson Hospital, stated, “Josh is an outstanding employee and always going above and beyond for our patients.”

Patients, visitors, and colleagues submit nominations of staff from whom they received superior customer service. Each quarter a celebration with administration and all employees is held to recognize the top nominees at which time Employee of the Quarter is named.

Jackson Hospital is proud of Josh Jablonski and thanks him along with every employee, volunteer, and medical staff member for providing high-quality, leading-edge healthcare service. Each day Jackson Hospital moves closer to reaching its vision of “being the best community healthcare system in the nation.”

The hospital, located at 4250 Hospital Drive, Marianna, FL, has over 109 physicians on staff, 31 of whom have active Medical Staff privileges. For information on hospital services, visit www.jackson-hospital.com. To find a physician, please call Rachel Toliver at (850) 718-2629.