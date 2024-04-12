Emerson Clifford Iles Jr., age 76, passed from this life Wednesday, April 11, 2024 at his home. He was born in Findley, Ohio on July 14, 1947 to Emerson C. Iles Sr. and Ellen Carrie (McKee) Iles.

Emerson is preceded by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Martha Toole Iles, his sons, Gregory Iles and wife Leigh, Jason Iles and wife Rachael, his daughter, Melissa Stansberry, his sisters, Elane Lykins, Patty Kerr and husband David, Paula Moore and husband Dennis, his grandchildren, Gregory Iles and wife Bridgett, Abigail Iles, Noah Iles and wife Morgan, Kaeliegh Iles, Sheldon Birge, Cassidy Miller and husband Jeff, Jamus Iles and wife Heather, Alyna Iles, his great grandchildren, Simon Iles, Naomi Iles and Kaiden Birge.

A graveside service will be held 11:00A.M., April 13, 2024 at Blue Lake Baptist Church Cemetery. A visitation will be held at the service 30 minutes before the service.

The family wants to say, “Many thanks to the people who work with Emerald Coast Hospice and especially the CNAs and Nurses. You are a God sent and Angels to us.”

