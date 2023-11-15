Elton Henry Haddock Obit

Elton Henry Haddock, 90, of Vernon, Florida went home to be with the Lord on November 13, 2023, at his residence.

Elton was born on July 11, 1933, in Washington County to Jack Easter Haddock and Annie Bell Curlee. Elton was a lifelong resident of Vernon, Florida and was part of the Living Word of Faith Fellowship for 67 years. At the age 24 he started Preaching at Glory Hill Church in Carr, Florida and then pastored Bonnett Pond Community Church in Chipley, Florida and pastored Crossroads Free Pentecostal Holiness Church in Lucedale, Mississippi, Evangel Temple in Crestview, Florida and Salem Full Gospel Church in Lucedale, Mississippi. His faith in Christ was firm and evident in his everyday life. He loved his family dearly and will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Jack and Annie Haddock; brothers: Cecil Haddock, Wilton Haddock, Helton Haddock; sisters: Lena Pippin, Myrtle Hodges, Ola Mae Haddock, Lucille Odom.

He is survived by his loving wife: Hilda Faye Haddock of Vernon, FL; daughter: Janet Faye Smith (Randal) of Murfreesboro, TN; adopted daughters: Christana Heffner of Vernon, FL, Michelle Jones of Lucedale, MS; brothers: Carlton Haddock of Port St. Joe, FL, Clifton Haddock of Chipley, FL, Donald Haddock (Joann) of Vernon, FL, Preston Haddock (Judy) of Kentucky; sisters: Videll Dykes of Chipley, FL, Luvern Bush of Vernon, FL, Joyce Summers of Dothan, AL; grandchildren: Zachary Smith, Madison Boone (Kyle); great grandchildren: Hezekiah Boone, Margaret Boone; adopted grandchildren: Patrick Jones, Scarlett Dykes;numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

Service will be held 12 PM Saturday, November 18, 2023, at Springfield Community Church (615 Transmitter Road Springfield, Florida) with Rev. Preston Haddock, Rev. Eddie Pitts, Rev. Tim Bush and Rev. Heath Havard officiating. Interment will follow in Haddock Cemetery (2680 Bonnett Pond Road Chipley, Florida). Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

Pallbearers asked to serve, Patrick Jones, Karl Curt, James Brogdon, Stan Jones, Bobby Haddock and Gary Haddock; Honorary Pallbearer: Donnie Jackson

The family will receive friends for visitation from 10:30-12 Saturday, November 18, 2023, at Springfield Community Church (615 Transmitter Road Springfield, Florida).

In lieu of flowers family is requesting donations be made to The Living Word of Faith Fellowship Missions; www.thelivingwordoffaithfellowship.com.