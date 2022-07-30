Elizabeth Elaine Whitehead Obit

Elizabeth Elaine Whitehead, 77 of Chipley, went home to be with the Lord on July 30, 2022 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Elaine was born on January 24, 1945 in Jackson County, Florida to John L. and Dorothy Tharp Mayo. A lifelong resident of the Florida Panhandle, Elaine worked in the Childcare industry for nearly 20 years. She was of the Christian faith and was a member of Grace and Glory Worship Center in Chipley, Florida. She will be sorely missed by all who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her parents:John and Dorothy Mayo; husband: Joseph “Joe” Whitehead; sister: Janet Fettinger.

She is survived by her son: Lester “Scott” Whitehead (Jennifer) of Chipley, FL; daughters: Penny Fortune (David Bunce) of Chipley, FL, Beth Pratt (John) of Marianna, FL, Elizabeth Whitehead (Lavon Lucious) of Chipley, FL; sister: Nellie Bell of Chipley, FL, Lorine Davis of Alford, FL, Teresa McRoy (Kenny) of Cottondale, FL, Peggy Coulliotte (Eddie) of Marianna, FL; brother: Danel Mayo (Jane) of Panama City, FL; grandchildren: Tabitha Golden, Jeremy Golden (Jennifer), Joseph Goodman, Rebecca Owens (Michael), Christopher Whitehead, Charles Whitehead, Hailey Whitehead, Brianna Whitehead, Adrianna Whitehead, Cody Myers (Cheyenne); great grandchildren: Alexis Rutherford, Claire Rutherford, Bentley Golden, Kaden Whitehead, Craydon Goodman, Sophia Goodman, Jayma Golden, Ameila Golden, Kayson Whitehead, Haylin Owens, Aydon Owens, Samuel Myers, Bentley Myers, and Zayne Waldron.

Funeral service will be held 10AM Thursday, August 4, 2022 at Grace and Glory Worship Center in Chipley, Florida with Rev. Debbie Williams officiating. Interment will follow in Rock Hill Cemetery with Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends for visitation from 6-8PM Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at Grace and Glory Worship Center, 912 Brickyard Road, Chipley, Florida 32428.