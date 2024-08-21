Elizabeth Ann Centeno Obit

Elizabeth Ann Centeno (nee Blazek), known affectionately as Betty, passed away on August 13, 2024, in Oxnard, California, at the age of 73. Born on April 7, 1951, in Chicago, Illinois, Betty was a beacon of intelligence, wit, and vivacity, cherished deeply by all who knew her.

Betty dedicated many years to the field of education, finding joy and purpose in her role at the school library of Lemonwood Elementary School in Oxnard. While she relished her professional life, she found her greatest fulfillment in her roles as a mother and wife, pouring her heart and soul into her family.

Betty’s hobbies included cooking, baking, reading novels, and taking walks by the ocean, always finding time to enjoy these activities with her family. Her home was a hub of warmth, laughter, and unconditional love, a testament to her nurturing spirit.

She is survived by her husband, Benito Centeno; her children, Michael Blazek, Raymond Ramirez ( wife Gabriela,) and Lisa Ramirez; her siblings, Peter Edward Blazek (Diane,) Edward Robert Blazek, Robert Daniel Blazek (Julie,) Madonna Carol Quinlivan (John,) Nancy Louise Hardig (Bob,) Beverly Jane Miley (Tony,) and Margaret Ann Newman (Neal;) her grandchildren, Samantha Ramirez, Zachary Ramirez, Sage Blazek, and Emily Avila; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family members. Elizabeth was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Barbara Blazek, and her son, David Breed.

Loved ones are invited to gather and honor Betty’s memory at the Perez Family Funeral Home in Camarillo at 4-8 PM on August 26th for a viewing and a Rosary will also be held the same day at 6pm. The following day a funeral mass will be held at St. Mary Magdalen Church at 10am on August 27th, followed by burial services at Conejo Mountain Memorial Park at 2pm.

Betty’s legacy of joy, warmth, and love will forever resonate with those she touched, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of her family and Community.