Eleanor Yvonne Johnson Obit

Eleanor Yvonne Johnson, age 74, of Chipley, FL passed from this life on Friday, April 28, 2023. She was born on January 7, 1949, in Bradenton, FL to the late James Fleming Brooks and Mildred (Singletary) Brooks.

She was a loving Nana. Devoted to her family, always smiling, a secret keeper, soft and gentle, the most genuine person you’ve ever met. She enjoyed sewing, arts and crafts, but most of all spending time with her family.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband Harmon B. Johnson, mother in law, Vitrel Harris Martin, her siblings, Cora Maxine Fogerty, Fleming (Tootsie) Brooks, James Emory Brooks, grandson, Cameron Lane LaRosa.

Survivors include, her children, Ben Johnson (Brandi), Angie Johnson, special nephew, D’wayne Tharpe (Emily), siblings, Dottie Moody (Ronnie), Alan Brooks, grandchildren, Sierra LaRosa (Luis), Tayler Forehand (Darrel), Reagan Forehand, Averee Johnson, Emery Carter, Trace Carter, Addison Richter, great grandchildren, Isabella LaRosa, Brinley LaRosa, Wesley LaRosa, Kali Kate Rogers, Jaxson LaRosa, Annabella Daniel, Jensyn LaRosa, Nova Conrad and a abundance of nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at Brown Funeral Home from 2:00-4:00 P.M. Memorialization will follow by cremation.

Brown Funeral Home & Blue Lake Crematory of Chipley, FL is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net