Elaine S. Badgett Obit

Elaine S. Badgett, 71 of Chipley, passed from this life on November 27, 2022 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Elaine was born on April 20, 1951 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida to Harold and Frances (Esopi) Siddon. She had lived in the Florida Panhandle for the previous 16 years since coming from Fort Lauderdale. Elaine had the kindest soul and biggest heart, helping those who were in need whenever she was able. She enjoyed spending her time in nature soaking up the views of God’s wonderful creation. Elaine also loved her many animals, as well as gardening and tending to her plants. She will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Harold and Frances Siddon; sister: Sharon Carrion.

She is survived by her two sisters: Michelle Oberempt and husband Randy of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Gloria Florentine of Fort Lauderdale, Florida; seven nieces and nephews; six great nieces and great nephews.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida in charge of arrangements.