Edwina Y. Showers Obit

Edwina Y. Showers, age 85 of Chipley, Florida, passed away peacefully, Wednesday October 4, 2024, at her home surrounded by loved ones. She was the daughter of William Edward Yates and Elvie Gainey Yates and sister to Charles “Chuck” and William “Bill” Yates, all of whom predeceased her. She is the beloved mother of Andrea Hosley and Yvette Lerner, and sons-in-law Allen Hosley and Carroll Lerner. She is the loving grandmother to Christian Lerner and Matthew Lerner, Matthew’s wife Brittany Jernigan Lerner and daughter Ariel,; also, Candace Waller. Mrs. Showers is great-grandmother to Wendy McDonald and husband Carson as well as Hazel and Carma Weathers. She is the great-great-grandmother of Addilyn McDonald. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Becky Yates, and a number of nephews, nieces, and cousins.

Mrs. Showers married Andy Showers and traveled the world while he was serving in the United States Air Force and eventually returned to Chipley. She attended night classes at Gulf Coast Community College and earned her degree in accounting. She retired from the Washington County School District where she worked within the finance office.

Anyone that knew her knew her passion for flower gardening. She was an active member of the Chipley Garden Club for many years and was a lifetime member of the Florida Federation of Garden Clubs. She served her community through various club projects, but most importantly, she gained many lifelong friends that she loved dearly and who loved her as well.

She was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Chipley and shared her faith both through words, and her many kind actions towards others. Her deepest desire was for others to come to know the Lord as she did.

Her generosity was deep, and her love of life and others will be missed by many.

Memorial services will be held on Friday, October 6, at Brown Funeral Home. The family will receive friends for visitation at 4:00p.m. The Memorial Service will follow at 5:00 p.m. with Reverend Mike Orr officiating. All who loved her are welcome to attend.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate in her name to the First Baptist Church building fund.

Brown Funeral Home & Blue Lake Crematory of Chipley, FL is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net