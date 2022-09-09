Edward Maxie Lassiter Obit

Edward Maxie Lassiter, 90 of Vernon, went home to be with the Lord on September 6, 2022 at his home.

Edward was born on December 27, 1931 in Covington County, Alabama to Bibb Lassiter and Clearsie (Smith) Lassiter. Ed served his country in the United States Navy during the Korean Conflict. He loved scrap metaling, being outdoors and gardening. He was a hardworking simple man and always was liked to stay busy.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Bibb and Clearsie Lassiter; son: Kenny Lassiter; brother: J.D. Lassiter; sister: Ilene Sheffield.

He is survived by his loving wife of sixty-three and a half years: June Lassiter of Vernon, Florida; sons: Steven Lassiter of Vernon, Florida, Keith (Anita) Lassiter of Greensville, South Carolina; daughter: Debbie Lassiter of Vernon, Florida; three step grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be held 2PM, Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Northside Assembly of God in Bonifay, Florida with Bro. Ed Bell and Bro. Kyle Sapp officiating. Interment will follow in Pleasant Grove United Methodist Cemetery in Vernon, Florida. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.