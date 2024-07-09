Edward Leslie Chadwell Obit

Edward Leslie Chadwell age 71, passed away peacefully at home in Chipley, FL on July 8, 2024. Ed was born on July 15, 1952 in Zephyrhills, FL to his parents Robert Vernon “Bob” Chadwell and Eleanor Randolph Chadwell.

Although not a native of Washington County, he has lived here over 50 years and known many people in the farming and cattle industry. Along with that he understood the “heart and hard work” it takes for those who make their living through these means.

Ed came to Chipley right out of Abraham Baldwin Agriculture College. Very soon he was dubbed “Big Ed” as his new job. He was employed by local cattle rancher and auctioneer E.D. “Buddy” Neel where he worked cattle and hog sales and was a foreman to the ranch crew for 10 years.

He married Elaine Chadwell and together they were owners of Chadwell Real Estate where he held an active license as a Realtor before it sold in 2006. He was employed at the Florida Department of Transportation as the Railroad and Ports Coordinator until retirement, served on the Board of Directors at Community South Credit Union, was the District Chairman for Ducks Unlimited several years, Relay for Life Logistics manager, and Deacon at Holmes Creek Baptist Church. Lastly, he was most dedicated to serving the Lord Jesus and his church he loved. He truly enjoyed using his gifts from God of “service and helps” by working in his community and cooking for organizations and fund raisers. No one can ever replace “Big Ed”.

He was preceded in death by his parents. Ed is survived by his wife Elaine Kowitz Chadwell of 43 years, his brother, Arthur “Duke” Chadwell and wife Chris. Three sons: Garrett Martin, Derek Chadwell and wife, Renae, and Thomas Chadwell. His grandchildren were the light of his life, Max Martin and Ava, Charlcie, and Henry Chadwell.

There will be a Memorial Service for Ed on Thursday, July 11, 2024 with Visitation at 4:00 P.M. and Service at 5:00 P.M. at Holmes Creek Baptist Church, 335 Cope Road, Chipley, FL 32428. There will be No Graveside Service.

