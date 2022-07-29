Edna Merida Hall Obit

Edna Merida Hall, 74 of Vernon, went home to be with the Lord on July 26, 2022 at Flowers Hospital in Dothan, Alabama.

Merida was born January 18, 1948 in Dothan, Alabama to George and Bonnie Fowler Bonner. A lifelong resident of the Florida Panhandle, she was a member of Liberty Church in Vernon, Florida. She enjoyed spending time outdoors, especially fishing, and could skin a catfish like you’ve never seen. Merida worked as a nurse for Dr. Craven for 20+ years before opening up her daycare in Vernon, Merida’s Playhouse. She loved to take care of others, putting their needs before herself, and it wouldn’t be long before you were affectionately called “baby”. Most of all, she loved her family dearly, and will be sorely missed by all who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Bonnie Bonner.

She is survived by her loving husband, Bobby Hall of Vernon, Florida; daughters: Sherry Smith (Cecil) of Chipley, Florida, Missy McDaniel (Rodney) of Chipley, Florida, Bobbie Patterson of Chipley, Florida; son: Jason Hall of Patriot, Ohio; sisters: Phyllis Shephard of West Palm Beach, Florida, Georgianna Barron of Breaux Bridge, Louisiana, Rebecca Green (Richard) of North Arkansas; grandchildren: Casey Smith, Cynthia Bell (Wesley), Mandy McDaniel, Zach McDaniel (Sarah), Randel Patterson (Megan), Michael Patterson, Robert Patterson (Catie), Amethust Hall;seven great grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorialization will be by cremation with Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida in charge of arrangements.