Edna Mae Pack Walters Obit

Edna Mae Pack Walters, age 75, of Cottondale, FL passed from this life on Sunday, October 8, 2023. She was born on January 24, 1948 in Paintsville, KY to the late Herbert Eliphus Pack, Sr. and Jettie Marie Burchett. She grew up in Williamsport, KY and was the youngest of 8 children. She was a 1965 graduate of Meade Memorial School and for many years ran Pack’s Grocery in Williamsport. She loved her family, camping & traveling. She was a beloved mother, mother-in-law, sister, and aunt and will be greatly missed.

She is survived by her son, Brian Walters (Lynne) of Chipley, FL, three sisters, Mary Schwartz (Bernard) of Chipley, FL, Janet Sue Morris of Sneads, FL, Sarah Delong of Paintsville, KY, and several nieces and nephews.

She will be buried at the Pack Cemetery in Williamsport, KY