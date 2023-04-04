Edna Louise Ogburn Obit

Edna Louise Ogburn, 97, of Chipley, went to be with our Lord and Savior on Wednesday, March 29. Edna was born in Washington County, FL, on June 10, 1925, as the oldest of eight siblings. Her mother died in childbirth with the youngest, and Edna raised her younger siblings as her own. She took great joy in spending time with her family and her friends, and made a huge impact on everyone she crossed paths with! She worked many years as a CNA, and also at multiple sewing factories.

She was a faithful member of Shiloh Baptist Church in Chipley, FL. She also enjoyed cooking big meals for family and friends (she made sure no one ever left her home hungry), sewing, quilting, gardening, raising cattle, and most of all taking care of her family. The things most important to her were her faith in God and her family.

Edna was preceded in death by her parents George Washington Joyner and Genola Griffin Joyner; brothers Leo Joyner, Clevos Joyner, Clifford Joyner, John Wesley (Peanut) Joyner, and Charles Joyner; sisters Nellie Anderson, and Tressie Griffin.

Left to treasure Edna’s memory are her children Barbara Morrell Smith (Richard) of Chipley, Lamar Ogburn (Dianne) of Deerpoint Lake, Jerry Ogburn of Bonifay, Sharon Jasperson of Panama City, Dianne Thisler (Charles) of Dothan, AL; seven grandchildren, Rick Smith of Lynn Haven, Randy Smith (Terry) of Emmett, MI, Jodi Smith of Lynn Haven, Natasha Jasperson of Panama City, Nathan Ogburn of Chipley, Christian Jasperson of Greenhead, Joy Freeman (Donald) of Dothan, AL; eight great-grandchildren, Randall Smith (Lindsey) of Jacksonville, Wade Smith of Emmett, MI, John David Jasperson of Panama City, Garrett Ogburn of Chipley, Lilah Jasperson of Greenhead, William Ogburn of Chipley, Siera and Brett Freeman of Dothan, AL.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, April 1, 2023 at Shiloh Baptist Church of Chipley, FL. The family will receive friends for visitation starting at 2:00 P.M. The Funeral Service will follow at 3:00 P.M. with Reverend Gary Wiggins officiating. Interment will follow at Shiloh Baptist Cemetery.

Brown Funeral Home & Blue Lake Crematory of Chipley, FL is in charge of arrangements.