Eddie Wayne Barfield Obit

Eddie Wayne Barfield, age 78 of Wausau, Fl passed from this life on Sunday, September 29, 2024 at Jackson Hospital. He was born on November 10, 1945 in Marianna, FL to the late Wilbur Barfield and Vernell (Smith) Barfield.

He is survived by his two children, Blake Barfield and wife Kay of Wausau, FL, Whitney Dillingham and husband Lee of Southport, FL, his life companion of 26 years Virginia Ranew of Sneads, FL, one brother, Billy Wade Barfield of Gadsden, AL and two grandchildren, Elliot Barfield and Tucker Barfield.

Eddies wish is to be cremated and buried in his families plot at Barfield Cemetery in Wausau, FL. Brown Funeral Home & Blue Lake Crematory of Chipley, FL is in charge of arrangements.

Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net