Eddie Pearson Barrentine Sr. Obit

Eddie Pearson Barrentine Sr., age 79, of Graceville, passed from this life at Southeast Health in Dothan, Alabama on Friday, March 29, 2024. Eddie was born on July 5, 1944, in Marianna, Florida to Lemuel and Dollie (Alford) Barrentine.

The family moved to Chipley, Florida when Eddie was 6, and he lived there until he moved to Graceville, Florida in 2005. In 2000 Eddie retired as First Sergeant of Company D, 3rd Battalion, 124th Infantry, Bonifay Army National Guard, after 36 years of military service.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister, Loraine Matthews, a brother Richard Barrentine and a sister-in-law, Diana Barrentine.

He is survived by his wife Linda, son Eddie Barrentine Jr. and wife Camile of Southport, Florida, and three daughters: Kriss Shaw and husband Scott Shaw of Vernon, Florida, Aimee Donaldson of Graceville, Florida, and Emily Shilts and husband Matthew of Fredericksburg, Virginia. Eddie is also survived by eight grandchildren, Arika Shaw, Tyler Bellucci, Walker and Delaney-Kate Barrentine, and Gabriel, Elizabeth, Charlotte, and Caroline Shilts.

A Memorial Service will be held at Grace Assembly of God, Chipley, Florida on Wednesday, April 3, 2024, with family visitation starting at 10:00 A.M. and Service at 11:00 A.M.

Brown Funeral Home & Blue Lake Crematory of Chipley, FL is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net